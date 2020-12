Alex Smith Puts Impressive Stamp on 2020 Comeback After Upset Win Over Steelers Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith continued his inspiring 2020 comeback by handing the Pittsburgh Steelers their first loss of the season.

Trauma to triumph: Alex Smith reveals why he came back to football and what he learned along the way



Mike Jones connected with Washington QB Alex Smith to discuss his journey back from a leg injury that almost killed him. Smith reveals why he decided to come back and what he learned in..