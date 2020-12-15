News24.com | What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 (
1 week ago) Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:
The Latest: China will suspend flights to and from the UK
BEIJING — China will suspend flights to and from the UK, joining a growing list of countries who have instituted travel bans, in light of a new variant of the...
SeattlePI.com
6 hours ago
The Latest: Russia counts 29,900 new cases, a daily high
MOSCOW — Russian authorities reported 29,935 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily spike in the pandemic.
This is nearly 2,700 infections...
SeattlePI.com
5 hours ago
New, more transmissible Coronavirus strain from South Africa found in UK
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that more areas of the East and South East of England will be put into Tier four restrictions, the highest level,...
Mid-Day
10 hours ago Also reported by •
Zee News • FOXNews.com