Feds secure agreement to receive Moderna doses within 48 hours of approval

CTV News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The federal government has updated its contract with Moderna to secure initial doses of its vaccine candidate within 48 hours of Health Canada approval, meaning a second vaccine could be available for use in this country before the end of the year.
