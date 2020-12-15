Global  
 

FDA Endorses Moderna Vaccine Candidate For Emergency Use

Newsy Tuesday, 15 December 2020
FDA Endorses Moderna Vaccine Candidate For Emergency Use We're getting closer to a second approved vaccine in the U.S.

The FDA endorsed Moderna's vaccine candidate for emergency use in a report released this morning.

This is a key step in getting full approval from the agency. An FDA advisory committee is set to meet Thursday to consider it.

Last month, Moderna said...
FDA Monitors Bell’s Palsy as Undetermined Side Effect of Covid Vaccine 01:00

 A handful of volunteers in Moderna’s vaccine trials developed Bell’s palsy.

