FDA Endorses Moderna Vaccine Candidate For Emergency Use
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoWe're getting closer to a second approved vaccine in the U.S.
The FDA endorsed Moderna's vaccine candidate for emergency use in a report released this morning.
This is a key step in getting full approval from the agency. An FDA advisory committee is set to meet Thursday to consider it.
Last month, Moderna said...
Watch VideoWe're getting closer to a second approved vaccine in the U.S.
The FDA endorsed Moderna's vaccine candidate for emergency use in a report released this morning.
This is a key step in getting full approval from the agency. An FDA advisory committee is set to meet Thursday to consider it.
Last month, Moderna said...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources