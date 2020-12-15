Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Working from home this year? You may be eligible for a new tax deduction

CTV News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
With more Canadians working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canada Revenue Agency has simplified how employees can claim home office expenses on their personal income tax return for 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tax Tips to Set You Up For Success in the New Year [Video]

Tax Tips to Set You Up For Success in the New Year

Lisa Green Lewis, CPA and TurboTax expert, gives us three tax-related things to think about before the end of the year.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 06:47Published
Pushback Over New Property Tax Reassessment As Nassau County Homeowners Get School Tax Bills [Video]

Pushback Over New Property Tax Reassessment As Nassau County Homeowners Get School Tax Bills

School tax bills come twice a year. In Nassau County, the first half is arriving now, reflecting new valuations, following the controversial property tax assessment, and more than half of those bills..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published
COVID-Related Tax Credits for the Self-Employed [Video]

COVID-Related Tax Credits for the Self-Employed

Watch: Tax Tips for the self-employed. TurboTax explains the new COVID-19 related tax credits and if you're home office is deductible.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 05:47Published