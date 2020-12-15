Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Winter Storm Gail to Blast Northeast With Heavy Snow, Potentially Including New York City, Boston, Philadelphia

Upworthy Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Here is the latest, complete forecast briefing on a powerful winter storm poised to strike the Northeast. - Articles from The Weather...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: City Issues Snow Alert, Putting Restaurants On Notice To Halt Outdoor Dining Ahead Of Wednesday Storm

City Issues Snow Alert, Putting Restaurants On Notice To Halt Outdoor Dining Ahead Of Wednesday Storm 02:49

 New York City issued a snow alert on Monday night, causing another headache for restaurant owners before a storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the Tri-State on Wednesday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Long Island Bracing For Impending Winter Storm [Video]

Long Island Bracing For Impending Winter Storm

Long Island is preparing for all possibilities for the impending storm, from high winds to snow and ice; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:36Published
Utilities Throughout Tri-State Area Preparing For Potential Power Outages During Snow Storm [Video]

Utilities Throughout Tri-State Area Preparing For Potential Power Outages During Snow Storm

The impending snow storm could mean power outages for residents in the suburbs surrounding New York City. This summer, millions lost power, some for weeks at a time, after Hurricane Isaias. So how are..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:16Published
NYC Preparing For Cleanup After Impending Snow Storm [Video]

NYC Preparing For Cleanup After Impending Snow Storm

New York City is getting ready for a storm cleanup like no other. Plows will have to clear streets while avoiding new outdoor dining structures; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Winter Storm Gail to Slam Northeast With Heavy Snow, Potentially Including New York City, Philadelphia, Boston

 A significant East Coast snowstorm is likely to develop by midweek. Here's what we know and what's still uncertain. - Articles from The...
Upworthy

Winter storm to hit Northeast with heavy snow, near blizzard conditions

 By Thursday morning, snow will end in Washington, D.C. but will continue in Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.
Upworthy