Winter Storm Gail to Blast Northeast With Heavy Snow, Potentially Including New York City, Boston, Philadelphia

Long Island Bracing For Impending Winter Storm



Long Island is preparing for all possibilities for the impending storm, from high winds to snow and ice; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:36 Published 1 hour ago

Utilities Throughout Tri-State Area Preparing For Potential Power Outages During Snow Storm



The impending snow storm could mean power outages for residents in the suburbs surrounding New York City. This summer, millions lost power, some for weeks at a time, after Hurricane Isaias. So how are.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:16 Published 2 hours ago