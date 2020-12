You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources James Corden talks dealing with critics...



Our reporter Stef spoke to James Corden and Jo Ellen Pellman about new netflix musical The Prom and James shared how he deals with critics... Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODE Duration: 04:14 Published 1 week ago James Corden talks Netflix's 'The Prom' and being pushed in a wheelchair by Meryl Streep



TV host and actor James Corden chats with USA TODAY's Brian Truitt about Netflix's adaptation of the Broadway musical "The Prom." Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 01:18 Published 1 week ago Cast Talk ‘The Prom’



Meryl Streep and James Corden talk about their upcoming film “The Prom”, In which four Broadway actors head to Indiana to shake things up after they hear about a school cancelling its prom when two.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 03:08 Published 2 weeks ago