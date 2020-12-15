Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: How dangerous is the new UK strain, and could it hamper a vaccine?

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: How dangerous is the new UK strain, and could it hamper a vaccine?A new variant of coronavirus has been identified in England and Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, revealed on December 14 that its numbers "are increasing rapidly".He told the Commons: "Initial analysis suggests that this variant...
News video: A New Strain of Coronavirus Has Been Discovered in the UK

Mutated virus variant from S.Africa in UK - health minister [Video]

Mutated virus variant from S.Africa in UK - health minister

A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

Matt Hancock: Government doing everything to get stranded Brits home [Video]

Matt Hancock: Government doing everything to get stranded Brits home

Responding to a question by UK resident, Tim, who is unable to return homefrom Germany, Matt Hancock said: “We’re working with our internationalcolleagues to try to get you home, you and others who are caught abroad bythis. “It’s difficult and we’ll do everything we can to get you back.”

Hancock announces Oxford vaccine submitted for approval [Video]

Hancock announces Oxford vaccine submitted for approval

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has now been submitted to the MHRA for approval. Mr Hancock also announced that vaccinations of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab have begun in care homes across England, and the Chelsea pensioners in London were among the first to be vaccinated outside of a hospital or GP surgery. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Matt Hancock announces further Tier 4 restrictions across England [Video]

Matt Hancock announces further Tier 4 restrictions across England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlined areas of the south and east of Englandentering Tier 4. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancocksaid: “From 00.01 on Boxing Day Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk andCambridgeshire, those parts of Essex not yet in Tier 4, Waverley in Surrey andHampshire including Portsmouth and Southampton but with the exception of theNew Forest will all be escalated to Tier 4.”

Matt Hancock announces increase in Tiers from Boxing Day [Video]

Matt Hancock announces increase in Tiers from Boxing Day

Matt Hancock has announced that a number of areas will be under tougher Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions from Boxing Day due to rising concerns over the new strain of Covid-19. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Pregnant women 'unlikely to pass on Covid-19 to newborns' [Video]

Pregnant women 'unlikely to pass on Covid-19 to newborns'

Pregnant women are unlikely to pass on Covid-19 to their newborns, a new study has found.

UK travel ban: Angry plane passengers yell after 12-hour wait at Punjab airport [Video]

UK travel ban: Angry plane passengers yell after 12-hour wait at Punjab airport

Passengers from an Air India flight from London Heathrow to the Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport in Punjab were made to wait for 12 hours due to COVID-19 testing, according to one traveller.

Jenrick: It will take days to clear border backlog [Video]

Jenrick: It will take days to clear border backlog

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says it will take a number of days to clear a backlog of HGVs in Kent caused by France closing the border amid concern over the new strain of Covid-19. An agreement..

Inslee mandates quarantine for travelers arriving from countries with new Covid strain

 Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday announced that anyone arriving in Washington state from the United Kingdom or South Africa will be required to quarantine for 14...
Covid 19 coronavirus: Scientists race to ensure vaccine works against new strain

Covid 19 coronavirus: Scientists race to ensure vaccine works against new strain Scientists cannot yet be certain that the coronavirus vaccine being rolled out will be effective against the UK's new Covid-19 variant, as it emerged it has also...
Coronavirus digest: Countries impose UK travel ban, EU awaits vaccine approval

 A new strain of COVID-19 found in Britain has led to multiple countries imposing a ban on travelers coming from the UK. Meanwhile, the EMA is set to rule on the...
