NBA's Antetokounmpo Signs $228M Extension With Milwaukee

Newsy Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
NBA's Antetokounmpo Signs $228M Extension With MilwaukeeWatch VideoSome history made in pro basketball. The Athletic reports one of the sport's biggest stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has agreed to sign a record five-year $228 million contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The 2-time MVP has played his entire 7-year career with the team. He tweeted today, "This is my home, this...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Giannis Antetokounmpo Reaches $228M Supermax Extension With Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reaches $228M Supermax Extension With Bucks 01:10

 Giannis Antetokounmpo Reaches $228M Supermax Extension With Bucks. According to Antetokounmpo's agent, Alex Saratsis. the contract is for five years with the option to opt out after the fourth year. It is the largest deal in NBA history. Antetokounmpo, who turned 26 on Dec. 6, celebrated the...

