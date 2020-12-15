NBA's Antetokounmpo Signs $228M Extension With Milwaukee
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Watch VideoSome history made in pro basketball. The Athletic reports one of the sport's biggest stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has agreed to sign a record five-year $228 million contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The 2-time MVP has played his entire 7-year career with the team. He tweeted today, "This is my home, this...
According to Antetokounmpo's
agent, Alex Saratsis.
the contract is for five years with the option to opt out after the fourth year.
It is the largest deal in NBA history.
Antetokounmpo, who turned 26 on Dec. 6, celebrated the...