Biden poised to nominate former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to lead Department of Energy
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden is poised to tap former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to lead the Department of Energy, two people familiar...
Granholm tapped for Biden cabinet post? 01:55
As first reported by Politico, former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm has been picked by President-elect Joe Biden to run the Energy Department.
