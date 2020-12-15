Global  
 

Biden poised to nominate former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to lead Department of Energy

Upworthy Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden is poised to tap former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to lead the Department of Energy, two people familiar...
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Granholm tapped for Biden cabinet post?

Granholm tapped for Biden cabinet post? 01:55

 As first reported by Politico, former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm has been picked by President-elect Joe Biden to run the Energy Department.

Related news from verified sources

Alert: AP sources: President-elect Joe Biden is expected to pick former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary

 WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: President-elect Joe Biden is expected to pick former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comUpworthyVOA News

Biden Chooses More People To Fill Top Slots In His Administration

 President-elect Biden has picked Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary, ex-Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary and Gina McCarthy as White...
NPR

Biden’s Climate Team Begins to Take Shape

 The president-elect is expected to pick Gina McCarthy, a former E.P.A. chief, as White House climate coordinator. Jennifer Granholm, a former Michigan governor,...
NYTimes.com