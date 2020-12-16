Biden Picks Buttigieg As Transportation Secretary

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () President-elect Joe Biden has chosen former Democrat primary rival Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary, US media reported, adding that the former mayor will be the first gay Cabinet member if confirmed by the Senate.
After previously being considered for such posts as US ambassador to the United Nations and commerce...
