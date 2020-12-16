Global  
 

Biden Picks Buttigieg As Transportation Secretary

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 16 December 2020
Biden Picks Buttigieg As Transportation SecretaryPresident-elect Joe Biden has chosen former Democrat primary rival Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary, US media reported, adding that the former mayor will be the first gay Cabinet member if confirmed by the Senate.

After previously being considered for such posts as US ambassador to the United Nations and commerce...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Biden Gives Buttigieg Transpo Secretary

Biden Gives Buttigieg Transpo Secretary 00:33

 CNN reports that President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary. If confirmed, Buttigieg would be the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary. Biden has praised Buttigieg during the Democratic primary. Sources tell CNN this could earn Buttigieg what...

