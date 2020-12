Joel Klatt talks Ohio State CFP rankings & their relationship with the Big Ten | THE HERD Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss if the Ohio State Buckeyes deserve to be in the top 4 of the College Football Rankings. Both dive deep into the reasoning and relationship the Buckeyes have..

Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public?



A new poll of 100 people from each state asked respondents about their mask usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic and found some rather interesting data.According to the results, people from Wyoming and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published on November 2, 2020