Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 5 hours ago California Requests 5,000 More Body Bags and Refrigerated Trucks as COVID-19 Cases Surge 01:21 California Requests, 5,000 More Body Bags and Refrigerated Trucks, as COVID-19 Cases Surge. On Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state is preparing for its “most intense” COVID-19 surge to date. . There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we're still in the...