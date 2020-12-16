Armenia: Cluster Munitions Used In Multiple Attacks On Azerbaijan, Says HRW
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Armenian or allied Nagorno-Karabakh forces repeatedly fired widely banned cluster munitions in attacks on populated areas in Azerbaijan during the six-week war over Nagorno-Karabakh, Human Rights Watch said. The use of cluster munitions violates the laws of war due to the weapons’ inherently indiscriminate nature.
During...
