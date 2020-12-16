Global  
 

Inside one of Canada's new COVID-19 vaccination clinics

CTV News Wednesday, 16 December 2020
The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine brings hope to Canada, but a mass vaccine rollout takes a lot of choreography, particularly when the vaccine needs two doses to be effective, like the Pfizer vaccine, a challenge that new vaccination clinics are tackling.
