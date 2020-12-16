Inside one of Canada’s new COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine brings hope to Canada, but a mass vaccine rollout takes a lot of choreography, particularly when the vaccine needs two doses to be effective, like the Pfizer vaccine, a challenge that new vaccination clinics are tackling.
Vaccination clinics run by family doctors will begin across England fromMonday but people have been warned that a rise in cases after Christmassocialising could disrupt the roll out of the jabs. GP practices in more than100 locations will have the approved Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine delivered to themon...