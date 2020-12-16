Global  
 

Why COVID-19 vaccination badly needs a global celebrity face

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 December 2020
From the legendary Elvis Presley who became the global face of polio vaccination to superstar Amitabh Bachchan in India, celebrity endorsements have always helped vaccination rates go up, and now the hunt is on for a global face to support the Covid-19 vaccination in order to allay fears among people who either do not believe or...
