Why COVID-19 vaccination badly needs a global celebrity face

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UK To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Starting Tuesday



UK To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Drive, Starting Tuesday. Britain's push to safeguard its citizens from the coronavirus will be the largest national vaccination effort in the country's.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 1 week ago Germany: Hundreds of COVID vaccination hubs under construction



Germany is hoping to have mass vaccination centres ready next month so it can start immunising people as soon as it approves a vaccine. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:39 Published 1 week ago We need India, cannot face global challenges alone: US State Dept Spokesperson



India has really emerged on the world stage and has become an important global player, said Spokesperson for US State Department, Morgan Ortagus, adding that US needs India to face the emerging global.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published on October 28, 2020