You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton's Wedding News



Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton might be battling it out on the latest season of "The Voice", but the pair's nothing but loving when they're home, updating fans on their wedding plans amidst the global.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:51 Published 1 week ago Gwen Stefani Shows Off Her Engagement Ring from Blake Shelton During The Voice Live Shows



The country star popped the question to Gwen Stefani in Oklahoma in October Credit: People Duration: 01:21 Published 2 weeks ago Nick Jonas Returning to 'The Voice' to Replace Gwen Stefani | Billboard News



You haven't seen the last of Nick Jonas on NBC's 'The Voice'. The star will officially return as a coach for season 20, replacing fellow coach Gwen Stefani. Credit: Billboard Duration: 01:13 Published on November 18, 2020