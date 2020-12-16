Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Should Covid cancel Xmas? UK says it's personal decision

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government thinks people should make their own personal decision about gathering for Christmas but they should also consider the Covid-19 risks to the vulnerable, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said. The government came under pressure on Tuesday to revise its plan to relax Covid-19 restrictions for five days around Christmas, with two influential medical journals making a rare joint appeal for the policy to be scrapped.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FDA decision based on 'urgency' not 'external pressure': FDA chief [Video]

FDA decision based on 'urgency' not 'external pressure': FDA chief

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said during a press conference on Saturday that the FDA's decision to authorize the use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine the day before was..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published
Decision Day: FDA Advisory Panel Considers COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Decision Day: FDA Advisory Panel Considers COVID-19 Vaccine

Credit: WMGTPublished
Wild, Wild World: How Criminals Can Exploit The Coming Vaccine Tsunami [Video]

Wild, Wild World: How Criminals Can Exploit The Coming Vaccine Tsunami

Interpol has warned that criminal organizations are planning to infiltrate or disrupt supply chains related to COVID-19 vaccines. But that's not the only way bad guys might try to cash in on the coming..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published