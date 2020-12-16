Should Covid cancel Xmas? UK says it's personal decision
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government thinks people should make their own personal decision about gathering for Christmas but they should also consider the Covid-19 risks to the vulnerable, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said. The government came under pressure on Tuesday to revise its plan to relax Covid-19 restrictions for five days around Christmas, with two influential medical journals making a rare joint appeal for the policy to be scrapped.
