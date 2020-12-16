Two new coronavirus cases in Sydney's Northern Beaches after Sydney Airport worker tests positive

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Massachusetts Reports 3,720 New COVID Cases, 55 Additional Deaths



Health officials reported 3,720 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 55 more deaths in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:16 Published 11 hours ago The new Porsche Taycan 4S - Charging station



It was in September 2019 that the new electric sports car from Porsche celebrated its high-profile premiere on three continents simultaneously. Now, the company is already presenting the third version.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:33 Published 1 day ago LA County Repots 7,344 New COVID-19 Cases, 48 Deaths



The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 7,344 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 48 new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 532,730 total cases and 8,345 total deaths. Health.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 03:01 Published 1 day ago