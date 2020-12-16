Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two new coronavirus cases in Sydney's Northern Beaches after Sydney Airport worker tests positive

SBS Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Two new COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Sydney's Northern Beaches soon after a van driver for international air crew tested positive for the virus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Massachusetts Reports 3,720 New COVID Cases, 55 Additional Deaths [Video]

Massachusetts Reports 3,720 New COVID Cases, 55 Additional Deaths

Health officials reported 3,720 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 55 more deaths in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:16Published
The new Porsche Taycan 4S - Charging station [Video]

The new Porsche Taycan 4S - Charging station

It was in September 2019 that the new electric sports car from Porsche celebrated its high-profile premiere on three continents simultaneously. Now, the company is already presenting the third version..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:33Published
LA County Repots 7,344 New COVID-19 Cases, 48 Deaths [Video]

LA County Repots 7,344 New COVID-19 Cases, 48 Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 7,344 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 48 new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 532,730 total cases and 8,345 total deaths. Health..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:01Published