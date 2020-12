You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources First COVID Vaccine Recipients Report No Major Side Effects So Far



Medical professionals who are on the front lines of the pandemic are now at the front of the line receiving the COVID vaccine. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas took a look at how some of the first.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:59 Published 14 hours ago Doctors warn vaccine side effects are not signs of COVID infection



As the COVID vaccine starts to be administered and mid-state counties are already reporting that they’ve received the first shipments, doctors want you to know about the possible side effects of the.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:57 Published 1 day ago Vaccine poses possible side effects



We're looking at possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:31 Published 6 days ago