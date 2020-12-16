Ontario hospitals warned to prepare surge capacity plans within 48 hours
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The CEO of Ontario Health is calling on hospitals in the province to be ready to activate their surge capacity plans within 48 hours as a spike in COVID-19 cases threatens the health-care system’s ability to care for patients effectively.
The CEO of Ontario Health is calling on hospitals in the province to be ready to activate their surge capacity plans within 48 hours as a spike in COVID-19 cases threatens the health-care system’s ability to care for patients effectively.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources