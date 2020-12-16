Senior OPP officer from eastern Ontario facing fraud charges linked to Wayne Gretzky memorabilia Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

A senior Ontario Provincial Police officer from eastern Ontario is facing fraud charges relating to Wayne Gretzky memorabilia following a months-long investigation into the alleged theft of items from the hockey star's father's home. 👓 View full article

