Nor’easter to hit much of Massachusetts with 12-18 inches of snow; Winter storm warning now issued for nearly

Upworthy Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
With more than a foot of snow on the way for much of Massachusetts, a winter storm warning has been issued for nearly all of the state.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: WBZ News Update For December 16

WBZ News Update For December 16 02:34

 Winter Storm Update; New Remote Schooling Rules; Latest Coronavirus Count

