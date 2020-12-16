Nor’easter to hit much of Massachusetts with 12-18 inches of snow; Winter storm warning now issued for nearly
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
With more than a foot of snow on the way for much of Massachusetts, a winter storm warning has been issued for nearly all of the state.
With more than a foot of snow on the way for much of Massachusetts, a winter storm warning has been issued for nearly all of the state.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources