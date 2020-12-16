Global  
 

Possible break in theft of Canadian gold coin in Germany

CTV News Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Berlin police raided homes and jewelry shops Wednesday on suspicion they could be connected to efforts to fence a massive 100-kilogram Canadian gold coin that was stolen from a museum in the German capital.
