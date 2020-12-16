|
Election 2020 Today: Trump base resigned, Buttigieg picked
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Here’s what’s happening Wednesday in Election 2020 and President-elect Joe Biden's transition. TODAY’S TOP STORIES: ‘PRETTY MUCH OVER':...
Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election
President Donald Trump continues to falsely insist he won the presidential election.
His supporters are rallying behind him.
They gathered in droves today in Washington, DC, to defend Trump's..
Biden Considering Buttigieg For Ambassador To China
Axios reports that President-elect Joe Biden is considering former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg to be his China ambassador. Buttigieg was one of Biden's rivals for the Democratic..
