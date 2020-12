GOG walks back release of controversial horror game Devotion Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The PC store says it received ‘many messages from gamers’ about the announcement 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Censored horror game Devotion coming to GOG The game was pulled from Steam shortly after its release date — and now blocked from GOG before it even got there

Upworthy 4 hours ago