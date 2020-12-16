Global  
 

Peruvian cops dressed as Santa Claus, elf have last laugh in drug raid

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Peruvian narcs disguised as Santa Claus and his elf were not exactly spreading cheer on a sleigh when they jumped out of an undercover van and broke down the door of a man who made the naughty list, Reuters reported.
Undercover Santa, Elf Aid in Peru Drug Bust

 Peruvian anti-drug police officers dressed as Santa Claus and an elf helped in a drug raid in Lima, Sunday, December 13. (REUTERS)
VOA News