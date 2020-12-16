Peruvian cops dressed as Santa Claus, elf have last laugh in drug raid
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Peruvian narcs disguised as Santa Claus and his elf were not exactly spreading cheer on a sleigh when they jumped out of an undercover van and broke down the door of a man who made the naughty list, Reuters reported.
