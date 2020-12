Olympia rock vet Sam Jayne, of Love as Laughter and Lync, found dead in New York Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The frontman for Olympia rock bands Love as Laughter and Lync had reportedly been missing for roughly a week. Jayne's bands released... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like