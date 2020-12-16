|
|
Democrats appeal to Biden: Abolish the death penalty on Day One
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
As executions have picked up in the waning days of the Trump administration, calls grow to end an "unjust, racist, and defective" practice.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
This Day in History: Elvis Presley Is Drafted (Dec. 20)
This Day in History:, Elvis Presley Is Drafted.
December 20, 1957.
Elvis received his draft notice at
his mansion, Graceland, in Memphis, TN.
Despite outcry from
his fans, he was sworn
in as an..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:53Published
|
|
Major Winter Storm Impacts The Northeast
At least one person's death is being blamed on a major winter storm to hit the northeastern United States.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:44Published
|