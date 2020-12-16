Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Democrats appeal to Biden: Abolish the death penalty on Day One

Upworthy Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
As executions have picked up in the waning days of the Trump administration, calls grow to end an "unjust, racist, and defective" practice.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: Elvis Presley Is Drafted (Dec. 20) [Video]

This Day in History: Elvis Presley Is Drafted (Dec. 20)

This Day in History:, Elvis Presley Is Drafted. December 20, 1957. Elvis received his draft notice at his mansion, Graceland, in Memphis, TN. Despite outcry from his fans, he was sworn in as an..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published
Father dies on Thanksgiving Day, community rallies around children and mother [Video]

Father dies on Thanksgiving Day, community rallies around children and mother

Allan Malic was diagnosed in October and died only one month later after undergoing chemotherapy. But the community came together to give this grieving a family some joy in dark times. Denver7's..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:39Published
Major Winter Storm Impacts The Northeast [Video]

Major Winter Storm Impacts The Northeast

At least one person's death is being blamed on a major winter storm to hit the northeastern United States.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:44Published