French court finds 14 accomplices in 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack guilty

CBC.ca Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
A French court has delivered guilty verdicts to 14 accomplices in the January 2015 Paris attacks, which included a deadly shooting at the offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine and a hostage taking at a Jewish supermarket. The attacks left 17 people and the three gunmen dead.
