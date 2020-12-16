French court finds 14 accomplices in 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack guilty
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
A French court has delivered guilty verdicts to 14 accomplices in the January 2015 Paris attacks, which included a deadly shooting at the offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine and a hostage taking at a Jewish supermarket. The attacks left 17 people and the three gunmen dead.
A French court has delivered guilty verdicts to 14 accomplices in the January 2015 Paris attacks, which included a deadly shooting at the offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine and a hostage taking at a Jewish supermarket. The attacks left 17 people and the three gunmen dead.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources