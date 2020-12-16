Biden introduces Buttigieg as transportation chief in 'historic' U.S. cabinet
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () President-elect Joe Biden touted the diversity of his incoming administration as he introduced former rival Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday as his choice for U.S. transportation secretary. Buttigieg, the…
President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary. Buttigieg is 38 years old and Biden's former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination. Buttigieg is also the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, according to HuffPost. Buttigieg would be the first LGBTQ person...