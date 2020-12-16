Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Family friend, OPP officer arrested in investigation into memorabilia stolen from Walter Gretzky's home

CTV News Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
A Gretzky family friend and a senior OPP officer have been identified as the two people arrested in a months-long investigation into the theft of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia from the house of Walter Gretzky.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published
News video: Police Recover Stolen Gretzky Memorabilia Worth Over Half A Million Dollars

Police Recover Stolen Gretzky Memorabilia Worth Over Half A Million Dollars 01:20

 Bratford, Ont. police, the Ontario Provincial Police and the RCMP have arrested a 58-year-old man in connection to the stolen goods.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shannan Gilbert Was ‘Definitely’ A Victim Of Long Island Serial Killer, Says Her Sister: Watch [Video]

Shannan Gilbert Was ‘Definitely’ A Victim Of Long Island Serial Killer, Says Her Sister: Watch

What really happened to Shannan Gilbert, the woman who sparked an investigation into the Long Island serial killer? According to her sister, Sherre Gilbert, she believes her sibling was murdered by the..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:47Published
Off-duty officer alerts family to burning home [Video]

Off-duty officer alerts family to burning home

An off-duty police officer alerted a Norwell family to a fire burning in their home early Thursday.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:22Published
Chicago officer found dead in South Side home, cause under investigation [Video]

Chicago officer found dead in South Side home, cause under investigation

A Chicago police officer’s death is under investigation after he was found dead inside his South Side home.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

OPP officer charged with fraud after probe into Wayne Gretzky memorabilia theft

 An Ontario police officer is facing fraud charges after an investigation into the theft of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia from the home of the hockey legend's father.
CBC.ca

Senior OPP officer from eastern Ontario facing fraud charges linked to Wayne Gretzky memorabilia

 A senior Ontario Provincial Police officer from eastern Ontario is facing fraud charges relating to Wayne Gretzky memorabilia following a months-long...
CTV News