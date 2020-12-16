Family friend, OPP officer arrested in investigation into memorabilia stolen from Walter Gretzky's home
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
A Gretzky family friend and a senior OPP officer have been identified as the two people arrested in a months-long investigation into the theft of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia from the house of Walter Gretzky.
A Gretzky family friend and a senior OPP officer have been identified as the two people arrested in a months-long investigation into the theft of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia from the house of Walter Gretzky.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources