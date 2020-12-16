Global  
 

Mayor Lori Lightfoot apologizes for wrongful raid, said it was a mistake to try and stop CBS from airing body camera video

Upworthy Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Mayor Lori Lightfoot apologized to social worker Anjanette Young on Wednesday for the Chicago Police Department raid on her home in...
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: CBS 2 Asks Mayor Lightfoot How It Was Possible She Didn't Know About Anjanette Young Case Before

CBS 2 Asks Mayor Lightfoot How It Was Possible She Didn't Know About Anjanette Young Case Before 06:26

 Anjanette Young was handcuffed while naked in her own home during a botched police raid in February 2019. CBS 2 aired bodycam video of it on Monday, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she didn't know about it until the morning after that. On Wednesday, CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov asked her...

