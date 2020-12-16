Sen. Rand Paul falsely claims presidential election was 'stolen,' siding with Donald Trump

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Slams McConnell For Accepting biden's Win



On Wednesday morning Pres.Donald Trump tweeted his anger at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. What did McConnell do to anger Trump? He congradulated President-elect Joe Biden after the Electoral.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:39 Published 13 hours ago Representative Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election



Representative Mitchell, a Republican from Michigan, told CNN that he is withdrawing his "engagement and association with the Republican Party at both the national and state level". Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:26 Published 17 hours ago On Fox News, Pal Geraldo Rivera Tells Trump: 'It's Over'



Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera is a longtime friend of President Donald Trump. But despite Rivera's affection, CNN reports he has a message for the president. It's over. Geraldo Rivera.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:41 Published 1 day ago