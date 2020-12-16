Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sen. Rand Paul falsely claims presidential election was 'stolen,' siding with Donald Trump

Upworthy Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
There's no evidence the 2020 election was compromised by fraud. But U.S. Sen. Rand Paul falsely claimed Wednesday it "in many ways was stolen..."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Slams McConnell For Accepting biden's Win [Video]

Trump Slams McConnell For Accepting biden's Win

On Wednesday morning Pres.Donald Trump tweeted his anger at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. What did McConnell do to anger Trump? He congradulated President-elect Joe Biden after the Electoral..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published
Representative Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election [Video]

Representative Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election

Representative Mitchell, a Republican from Michigan, told CNN that he is withdrawing his "engagement and association with the Republican Party at both the national and state level".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
On Fox News, Pal Geraldo Rivera Tells Trump: 'It's Over' [Video]

On Fox News, Pal Geraldo Rivera Tells Trump: 'It's Over'

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera is a longtime friend of President Donald Trump. But despite Rivera's affection, CNN reports he has a message for the president. It's over. Geraldo Rivera..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:41Published