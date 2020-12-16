Global  
 

US election: Republicans torn over Donald Trump's Electoral College loss

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
US election: Republicans torn over Donald Trump's Electoral College lossRepublican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has warned fellow GOP senators not to join President Donald Trump's extended assault on the Electoral College results, fearing an irreconcilable split in the Republican Party.In public remarks...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election

Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election 00:40

 President Donald Trump continues to falsely insist he won the presidential election. His supporters are rallying behind him. They gathered in droves today in Washington, DC, to defend Trump's accusations of mass voter fraud. Business Insider reports that Trump's accusations have been disproven over...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump's presidential legacy, by the numbers

 Words matter. But numbers tell stories, too. Presidential historians and others will plumb them as they assess President Donald Trump's legacy.Trump's presidency..
New Zealand Herald
Why is Trump threatening the coronavirus aid bill? [Video]

Why is Trump threatening the coronavirus aid bill?

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:37Published

Trump issues wave of pre-Christmas pardons, holds off on signing COVID relief bill

 President Trump has issued more than a dozen pardons, including several former Republican Congress members; people who pleaded guilty as part of the Russia..
CBS News

President Trump: Unhappy, Unleashed and Unpredictable

 President Trump remains the most powerful man in the world, but powerless to achieve what he most wants: to avoid leaving office as a loser.
NYTimes.com

Trump calls $900 billion COVID-19 deal a “disgrace”

 President Trump ordered Congress to revise its bipartisan $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, calling it a “disgrace.” He’s calling for stimulus..
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Live politics updates: Trump slams COVID stimulus bill, sending lawmakers scrambling

 Trump says stimulus checks should exceed $600. Dems are on board. The proposal has been met with less enthusiasm from Republicans.
USATODAY.com

US President Donald Trump threatens to veto Covid 19 relief bill

 US President Donald Trump late Tuesday (US time) threatened to torpedo the US Congress' massive Covid-19 relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and..
New Zealand Herald
Trump grants clemency to 20 people [Video]

Trump grants clemency to 20 people

President Donald Trump on Tuesday (December 22) issued a flurry of pardons and commutations. His clemency list included two people convicted in the investigation into Russia's election interference and three former GOP lawmakers. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

Will Mitch McConnell and Joe Biden friendship mean a calmer, more functional Washington?

 Sen. Mitch McConnell said he doesn't intend to bring the Biden administration "to its knees" like Chuck Schumer did when Donald Trump took over.
USATODAY.com

Does COVID deal signal a kinder, gentler McConnell who can work with Biden? Many Democrats are skeptical

 Mitch McConnell made no commitments on a new round of COVID relief in 2021 but he said he'd work with Joe Biden on it if he thinks it's necessary.
USATODAY.com
McConnell announces deal on COVID-19 relief [Video]

McConnell announces deal on COVID-19 relief

U.S. congressional leaders have reached agreement on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Senate's top Republican and Democrat said on Sunday (December 20), but it remained unclear when Congress would vote to seal the deal.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published
Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears [Video]

Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears

[NFA] Members of the U.S. Congress scrambled on Saturday to resolve the last obstacles to completing a $900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling with the steep health and economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

Politics live updates: Stimulus talks stretch into weekend; McConnell hopes to get deal done Saturday

 Lawmakers avoided a government shutdown on Friday by passing a short-term government funding bill hours before funding was set to lapse.
USATODAY.com

United States Electoral College United States Electoral College Institution that officially elects both the President and Vice President of the United States

Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville suggests he might challenge Electoral College count; other GOP senators mum

 The dischord comes weeks before a joint session of Congress convenes Jan. 6 to count votes cast by the Electoral College.
USATODAY.com

'Fat man won't sing': Brutal New York Daily News front page slams Donald Trump

 A newspaper front page has mocked US President Donald Trump as a "fat man" who "won't sing", after the Electoral College formally voted to lock in Joe Biden's..
New Zealand Herald
'It's over': Schumer says McConnell told GOP to accept results [Video]

'It's over': Schumer says McConnell told GOP to accept results

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he had been told that Senate Majority Leader McConnell urged fellow Republicans to "go forward" and not object to the Electoral College tally that gave the recent presidential election victory to Democrat Joe Biden.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:35Published
McConnell acknowledges Biden's election victory [Video]

McConnell acknowledges Biden's election victory

[NFA] In a nearly 10-minute speech on Tuesday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories following Monday's formal result issued by the Electoral College. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:24Published

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

AP Top Stories December 23 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday December 23rd: Trump suggests he might not sign COVID relief bill; Trump pardons 15 people; Surgeon General observes vaccine..
USATODAY.com

Local Matters: Democrats and GOP stump for Georgia Senate runoff candidates

 There are just two weeks left until Georgia's Senate runoff elections. Both Republicans and Democrats have made visits to the state to stump for their candidates..
CBS News

Trump blasts COVID-19 economic relief package and demands changes

 The House and Senate passed the legislation overnight but it still needs the president's signature.
CBS News

Alex Padilla to replace Kamala Harris in Senate, becoming California's first Latino senator

 Governor Gavin Newsom tapped California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the U.S. Senate seat that's soon to be vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala..
CBS News

