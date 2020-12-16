Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Instagram Post Distorts Facts on COVID-19 Death Reporting

FactCheck.org Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Instagram Post Distorts Facts on COVID-19 Death ReportingAn Instagram post falsely claims that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting all pneumonia and influenza deaths as caused by COVID-19. That's wrong and is based on a misreading of one type of monitoring the agency conducts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kristen Knight Compares Abuser DJ Erik Morillo To ‘Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde’: Watch [Video]

Kristen Knight Compares Abuser DJ Erik Morillo To ‘Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde’: Watch

Just a few months after "I Like To Move It" DJ Erick Morillo died of acute ketamine toxicity in Florida following sexual assault allegations, DJ Kristen Knight got candid about what the musical artist..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:34Published