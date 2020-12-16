Alleged mobster pleads guilty to assaulting 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star's husband

'Seasoned & Savory Cookbook' Benefits Magee Womens Research
Pittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani talks with Christina Dickerson about the "Seasoned & Savory Cookbook," which features recipes from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Margaret Josephs.
