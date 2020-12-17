Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Invention May Get Army Quadcopters To Move Faster

Eurasia Review Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Invention May Get Army Quadcopters To Move FasterResearchers believe a new hinge is the key to get load-bearing, large, Army quadrotors to climb a few dozen feet in seconds.

Dr. Jean-Paul Reddinger, a research aerospace engineer with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, now known as DEVCOM, Army Research Laboratory, is studying how quickly a quadrotor the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Surat textile company comes up with home-grown fabric used in defence clothing [Video]

Surat textile company comes up with home-grown fabric used in defence clothing

A textile manufacturer based in Surat said his unit has started making a fabric that can be used in products made for defence personnel such as Army uniforms, bags and bullet proof jackets. Sanjay from..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Invention may get quadcopters to move faster

 Researchers believe a new hinge is the key to get load-bearing, large, Army quadrotors to climb a few dozen feet in seconds.
Science Daily