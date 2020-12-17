Biden Must Lift Unjust And Cruel Iran Sanctions – OpEd Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

According to a new report by the Reuters on December 16, the incoming Biden administration is planning to maintain the US sanctions on Iran "but without the sharper aims." This refers to two sets of sanctions, those that were imposed during the Trump presidency as well as those that remained in place even after the signing of... According to a new report by the Reuters on December 16, the incoming Biden administration is planning to maintain the US sanctions on Iran "but without the sharper aims." This refers to two sets of sanctions, those that were imposed during the Trump presidency as well as those that remained in place even after the signing of 👓 View full article

