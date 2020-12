You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 'Ghost boat’ washes up in Marshall Islands with 649 kilos of cocaine on board Marshall Islands police have found the Pacific nation's largest-ever haul of cocaine in an abandoned boat that washed up on a remote...

Upworthy 15 hours ago



Cocaine-laden ghost boat washes up in Marshall Islands Attorney General Richard Hickson said the 5.5-metre (18-foot) fibreglass vessel was found at Ailuk atoll last week with 649 kilograms (1,430 pounds) of cocaine...

IndiaTimes 19 hours ago