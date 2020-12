Wochit Tech - Published 10 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Where Will The Trumps Go After Donald Leaves Office? 00:35 Mar-a-Lago is President Donald Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Florida. Business Insider reports that Mar-a-lago is the First Family's "gilded getaway." It's where the Trumps are widely speculated to retreat to following Trump's exit from office. Trump's neighbors aren't thrilled at the prospect...