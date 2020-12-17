Global  
 

Health care worker has allergic reaction to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine

Upworthy Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
JUNEAU, Alaska (KRON/AP) – An Alaska health care worker was hospitalized after experiencing a serious allergic reaction to Pfizer’s...
