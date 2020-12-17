|
|
Health care worker has allergic reaction to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
JUNEAU, Alaska (KRON/AP) – An Alaska health care worker was hospitalized after experiencing a serious allergic reaction to Pfizer’s...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
11pm Lex VA Healthcare 12162020
The Lexington VA Health Care system is reaching out to veterans about getting the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.
Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
|
State Announces Updates on Vaccine Distribution
So far 46-thousand health care workers across the state have signed up to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials in Indiana expect the Moderna vaccine to be available.
Credit: WLFIPublished
|
Possible Side Effects Of Coronavirus Vaccine Described
According to the FDA, there may be temporary side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine, including fatigue, headache and muscle pain. There have also been reports of a severe allergic reaction to the new..
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:57Published
Related news from verified sources
|