Donald Trump Twitter hacked with MAGA password

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Donald Trump Twitter hacked with MAGA passwordDonald Trump's pride and joy – his Twitter account – was hacked in October after a man successfully guessed his password – MAGA2020 – Dutch prosecutors have found.While both the outgoing US President and Twitter have previously...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible

Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible 01:20

 Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible. On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine. . Dr. Fauci said it was his “strong recommendation” that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice...

US election: Republican congressman's final act of defiance against Donald Trump

 On March 19 last year, inside the dock at the Staten Island Supreme Court, conspiracy-theorist Anthony Comello raised his cuffed hands and opened a fist.Scrawled..
New Zealand Herald
Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal [Video]

Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal

U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include $600 to $700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could start voting within 24 hours, lawmakers and aides said. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:47Published

Front of the COVID-19 line: How to ensure VIPs don't receive special treatment

 Our View: Rudy Giuliani isn't the first member of the Trump team who appears to have received special treatment for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Report: Former Trump appointee promoted dangerous "herd immunity" approach

 A former Trump adviser reportedly encouraged top health officials to allow "herd immunity" as the nation's strategy against coronavirus. Politico obtained..
CBS News

Donald Trump: The man behind the MAGA swagger [Video]

Donald Trump: The man behind the MAGA swagger

Armed with an inherited fortune, Trump put himself front and centre of his various business ventures; as a property developer, hotel tycoon and game show host.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:53Published
President Trump held MAGA rally at Raymond James Stadium Thursday [Video]

President Trump held MAGA rally at Raymond James Stadium Thursday

President Trump was in Tampa Thursday holding a Make America Great Again Victory rally at Raymond James Stadium.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:07Published
People pack Raymond James Stadium ahead of President Trump's MAGA rally [Video]

People pack Raymond James Stadium ahead of President Trump's MAGA rally

President Trump will be in Tampa Thursday holding a Make America Great Again Victory rally at Raymond James Stadium.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:43Published

Mitch McConnell Recognizes Joe Biden as President-elect for First Time [Video]

Mitch McConnell Recognizes Joe Biden as President-elect for First Time

Mitch McConnell Recognizes Joe Biden as President-elect for First Time. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Joe Biden for winning the presidential election. He made his..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published
William Barr to Step Down as US Attorney General [Video]

William Barr to Step Down as US Attorney General

President Donald Trump announced Barr's departure via Twitter.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Four stabbed during violent clashes at pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C [Video]

Four stabbed during violent clashes at pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C

Four people were stabbed in Washington, D.C. during the unrest after a pro-Trump rally on Saturday (December 12).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Republicans, Trump voters finally accept Biden victory

 Robert Reed says he will always believe the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump. The retired police officer-turned-construction worker believes...
Mid-Day Also reported by •NewsmaxMondaqUpworthy

President Trump Tabs Andrew Giuliani For Holocaust Memorial Council Board

 Andrew Giuliani was among three White House aides named to the US Holocaust Memorial Council by President Donald Trump on Wednesday.Giuliani, who works in the...
Newsmax Also reported by •Upworthy

Trump urged to invoke 2018 Executive Order on foreign influence due to 'High treason'

 (Natural News) Lt. General Tom McInerney has urged President Trump to invoke his 2018 Executive Order on “foreign influence” due to the high treason being...
NaturalNews.com