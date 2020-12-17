AOC urges public to tell Congress that one-time $600 stimulus checks are not enough - Business Insider

On Monday, US stocks rallied as investors bet on the distribution of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and stimulus progress to lift the economy. According to Business Insider, a bipartisan $908 billion stimulus proposal is set to be formally unveiled on Monday. One package will include $748 billion in funds...
U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include $600 to $700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could..