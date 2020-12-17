Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AOC urges public to tell Congress that one-time $600 stimulus checks are not enough - Business Insider

Upworthy Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The latest stimulus proposals in the US Senate call for a round of $600 stimulus checks — just half of what Congress had previously...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Dow Up Over 200 Points On Anticipation Of Stimulus

Dow Up Over 200 Points On Anticipation Of Stimulus 00:37

 On Monday, US stocks rallied as investors bet on the distribution of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and stimulus progress to lift the economy. According to Business Insider, a bipartisan $908 billion stimulus proposal is set to be formally unveiled on Monday. One package will include $748 billion in funds...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal [Video]

Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal

U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include $600 to $700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:47Published
Manchin says $500-$1,200 stimulus checks may be in COVID-19 deal [Video]

Manchin says $500-$1,200 stimulus checks may be in COVID-19 deal

Manchin says $500-$1,200 stimulus checks may be in COVID-19 deal

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:40Published
Stimulus deal may be around corner in Congress [Video]

Stimulus deal may be around corner in Congress

A potential deal on a second coronavirus relief package is inching forward. As ABC's Faith Abubey reports, congressional leaders are now indicating a bipartisan stimulus deal may be around the corner.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:17Published

Related news from verified sources

AOC urges public to tell Congress that one-time $600 stimulus checks are not enough

 The latest stimulus proposals in the US Senate call for a round of $600 stimulus checks - just half of what Congress had previously offered Americans in March.
Business Insider