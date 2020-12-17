Global  
 

French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the presidential Elysee Palace has announced.It said the president took a test "as soon as the first symptoms appeared." The brief statement did not say what symptoms...
Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19 01:46

 French president is the latest world leader to become infected with the virus, presidential palace confirms.

Did France's Emmanuel Macron break his own Covid rules?

 The French president faces questions over whether he himself followed social distancing measures.
BBC News
