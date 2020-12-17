French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19
French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the presidential Elysee Palace has announced.It said the president took a test "as soon as the first symptoms appeared." The brief statement did not say what symptoms...
Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic
Did France's Emmanuel Macron break his own Covid rules?The French president faces questions over whether he himself followed social distancing measures.
BBC News
French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Coronavirus pandemic: Virus-stricken Macron at presidential retreat with fever
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:30Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Covid vaccination is voluntary, says governmentEven those who have recovered from Covid-19 are advised to receive the complete schedule of Covid vaccine irrespective of their past history of infection, the..
IndiaTimes
SC: Affordable treatment part of right to healthThe Supreme Court on Friday termed the worldwide fight against Covid-19 as “world war” and asked states to act vigilantly and harmoniously with the Union..
IndiaTimes
Young adults are also dying from COVID: "It could be you""Every month is actually worse than the very worst of the AIDS epidemic that we experienced for this younger population," Dr. Jeremy Samuel Faust said of the new..
CBS News
Raptors allowing fans with COVID precautions
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:54Published
AP Top Stories December 18 PHere are the top stories for Friday, Dec. 18th: Pence gets COVID vaccination; Pressure builds on Congress to pass COVID relief bill, Trump administration under..
USATODAY.com
Élysée Palace
Macron tests positive for COVID-19 prompting EU leaders to isolate
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:57Published
Coronavirus pandemic: France's Macron self isolate, continue to work from the Élysée Palace
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 05:07Published
French Pres. Macron tests positive for COVID-19French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19. Macron, 42, has repeatedly said he is sticking to strict sanitary protocols during the..
USATODAY.com
