Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• World •
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
World News
>
Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
Thursday, 17 December 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
British actor Ian McKellen, who played the wizard Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings movies, said he was euphoric after receiving his...
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Video Credit: ODN - Published
1 day ago
Lionel Blair receives coronavirus vaccine in Epsom
01:14
92-year-old actor and dancer Lionel Blair spoke of his gratitude today after receiving the coronavirus at Epsom in Surrey. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
81-year-old actor Ian McKellen receives coronavirus vaccine
"Lord of the Rings" star Ian McKellen said he felt "euphoric" after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
CBS News
50 minutes ago
Ian McKellen Says He Feels "Euphoric" After Receiving First Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine
Sir Ian McKellen received his first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at Queen Mary University Hospital in London on Wednesday, Dec. 16. "It's a very...
E! Online
1 hour ago
Sir Ian McKellen Becomes One of First Celebrities to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Sir Ian McKellen has revealed that he received the COVID-19 vaccine! The 81-year-old Lord of the Rings actor was given the first of two doses at London’s Queen...
Just Jared
8 hours ago
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Coronavirus disease 2019
Democratic Party
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Republican Party
Apple Inc.
National Football League
Google
Facebook
Major League Baseball
California
Americans
Christmas
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Macron
COVID 19 Vaccine
The Masked Singer
Bitcoin
Moderna
Snow Storm
Kobe
Lorenzo Taliaferro
Tucker Carlson
Amir
Aloe Blacc
Tyler Perry
Among Us
Powell
Ali Larter
WORTH WATCHING
Doctor Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible
Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine next week
Representative Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election
YouTube and Other Google Services Suffer Major Outage