Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Upworthy Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
British actor Ian McKellen, who played the wizard Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings movies, said he was euphoric after receiving his...
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Lionel Blair receives coronavirus vaccine in Epsom

Lionel Blair receives coronavirus vaccine in Epsom 01:14

 92-year-old actor and dancer Lionel Blair spoke of his gratitude today after receiving the coronavirus at Epsom in Surrey. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

