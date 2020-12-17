Mar-a-Lago neighbours want Trump to go elsewhere after he leaves the White House
Thursday, 17 December 2020 () First lady Melania Trump plans to slip down to Palm Beach on Friday for a weekend walk-through of renovations underway at the Trump family's private quarters at Mar-a-Lago to make sure it's to her liking before she and U.S. President Donald Trump move to the private club after January 20.
Mar-a-Lago is President Donald Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Florida. Business Insider reports that Mar-a-lago is the First Family's "gilded getaway." It's where the Trumps are widely speculated to retreat to following Trump's exit from office. Trump's neighbors aren't thrilled at the prospect...
Back in 1993, Trump signed an agreement in which club members were banned from spending more than 21 days a year in the club's suites and he also assured the town council he would not live there. Read..