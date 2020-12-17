Global  
 

Mar-a-Lago neighbours want Trump to go elsewhere after he leaves the White House

CTV News Thursday, 17 December 2020
First lady Melania Trump plans to slip down to Palm Beach on Friday for a weekend walk-through of renovations underway at the Trump family's private quarters at Mar-a-Lago to make sure it's to her liking before she and U.S. President Donald Trump move to the private club after January 20.
 Mar-a-Lago is President Donald Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Florida. Business Insider reports that Mar-a-lago is the First Family's "gilded getaway." It's where the Trumps are widely speculated to retreat to following Trump's exit from office. Trump's neighbors aren't thrilled at the prospect...

