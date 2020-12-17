Global  
 

New York Giants OC Jason Garrett tests positive for coronavirus; Freddie Kitchens to call plays vs. Cleveland Browns

Upworthy Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19 and tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will call plays for...





NFL COVID-19 update: Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tests positive for COVID-19

 Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19. Tight Ends coach Freddie Kitchens will call plays against the Browns.
USATODAY.com

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tests positive for COVID-19

 Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will call plays Sunday night for the Giants, who canceled practice Thursday.
Newsday

Giants OC Garrett positive; Kitchens to call plays

 Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19 and tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will call plays for Sunday's game against the...
ESPN