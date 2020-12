You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mark Schlereth: Drastic improvement of the NY Giants; gives kudos to Joe Judge & Jason Garrett | THE HERD



Mark Schlereth joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the New York Giants win over Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks. Schlereth feels this is a huge improvement by the Giants under Joe Judge. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:19 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources 'Daniel Jones should have an attitude playing Browns' — Skip Bayless on Baker taking shots at Giants' QB | UNDISPUTED Ahead of the Prime Time matchup of the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants Sunday night, Baker Mayfield had a back-handed compliment for opposing quarterback...

FOX Sports 4 days ago