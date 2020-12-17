California Reports Record Number Of COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

California reports record breaking COVID numbers, people in Butte County react



California reported over 53,000 new cases, shattering the previous record by more than 15,000. Butte County reported seven new deaths of COVID-19, putting the total at 74. 10 more deaths than any other.

