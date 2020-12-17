Global  
 

California Reports Record Number Of COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

Newsy Thursday, 17 December 2020
California Reports Record Number Of COVID-19 Cases, DeathsWatch VideoIn California, the state reported 53,000 new cases yesterday 293 deaths.

More than 21,000 people in California have died since the beginning of this pandemic. 

Officials are saying they're not sure when things will get better. 

"Hospitals are under siege and our models show no end in sight. I haven't said...
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento
 The COVID-19 pandemic has reached record new heights in the state. The state reported 53,711 new cases and 293 more deaths on Tuesday.

